Yes, there was an emu running around north Houston Thursday

According to Houston police, the emu was captured and returned to its owner.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — If you were on the north side of Houston Thursday afternoon, you may have done a double-take, but rest assured, you weren’t seeing things. There WAS an emu on the loose!

We checked with police after seeing a couple videos of the critter online and HPD confirmed that yes – there was an emu running around Houston.

They say they got the call at around 3:50 p.m. that the big bird was spotted at on Imperial Valley near Beltway 8.