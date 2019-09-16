DENVER —

Over the weekend, a 9NEWS viewer sent us photos that show what appear to be piles of trash in the Denver Zoo’s orangutan exhibit.

The photos show paper bags strewn on the ground, empty bottles and more. Yes, it looks like a trash can fell over, but Denver Zoo spokesperson Jake Kubie said it’s actually supposed to look that way.

“Some guests may see a mess, but [the] Denver Zoo sees enrichment meant to engage and stimulate the animals in our care,” Kubie write in an email to 9NEWS.

RELATED: After 45 years, Bird World to close at Denver Zoo to make way for new exhibits

RELATED: We need to unpack this video of the effort to weigh Jayloe (the anaconda at the Denver Zoo)

Courtesy Ashley Dennis

He said the items in the enclosure -- which include cardboard boxes, blankets, bottles, paper, straws and other materials -- are all “orangutan safe” and upcycled.

Part of the mess might stem from the fact orangutans are wild animals, and therefore aren’t the tidiest creatures.

Courtesy Ashley Dennis

“While orangutans are experts in recreation, they don’t often clean up after themselves,” Kubie said. “That’s why our animal care team reguarly cleans their habitat to ensure their comfort and health, and resets their environment with new enrichment items so they can do it all again.”

PHOTOS: Orangutan at Denver Zoo turns 1

For what it's worth, a new orangutan just moved into the Denver Zoo to find love with an older lady, and he looked like he's posing for his Hinge photo in his official class picture.

This bachelor might live in a messy area, but he's not the only single guy in Denver whose apartment has a little bit of trash.

RELATED: This transplant from the Midwest came to the Mile High City solely to find love with an older woman

Courtesy Denver Zoo

We learned something about orangutan recreation today thanks to photos from a 9NEWS viewer. Is there something in the community you’re wondering about or want to share with us? Email yourtake@9news.com!



SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS