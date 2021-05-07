Beaumont camp lets children safely interact with wild animals

The Beaumont's Children Museum is holding Critter Camp starting Monday, July 5 through Friday, July 9.

BEAUMONT, Texas — At the Beaumont Children's Museum, children grades first through fifth are getting their chance to get up close and personal with wildlife.

Animals including skunks, bobcats, horses and reptiles are being shown to the children.

Children that attend will also learn proper ways to interact with animals, and how to get help for an animal that may need it.

“There are critters and animals for children to touch and get up close to,” Ellen Wiemers, Beaumont Children’s Museum education coordinator, said. “All kids love animals. Animals in general bring a lot of comfort to kids.”

With Texas fully reopening and life getting back to normal, people are reacting well to the camp, organizers said.

“I feel like it is our first time really being back in full swing since COVID,” Wiemers said. “It has been great to have people back in the museum."

Critter Camp is the most popular camp the museum offers, Wiemers said.

“Kids love animals,” she said. “It is just in their nature. The skunks seem to be a favorite.”

Critter Camp is a chance for kids to get close to animals that would usually need to be kept at arm’s length. There will be plenty of animals for children to see.

“We get to see all the different animals,” Bridget Pearson, a Critter Camp camper, said. “We get to bring pets on the last day. It is really fun being at Critter Camp.”

On Monday, Spirit Stables, an organization that uses therapy horses, visited the camp.

“We actually do physical and mental health work with children and families using the horses,” Katie Durio, Stable Spirit horse director, said. “We do equine assisted growth And learning association work, which is more mental health and skills building.”

At the camp, children will learn about wildlife rehabilitation and what to do if a animal is in need of help.

“I never knew to call a wildlife rehabber when I found an animal in the woods,” Pam Jordan, wildlife rehabilitator, said. “If you go online and find your county, there are usually rehabbers available that have knowledge and experience of taking care of animals."

The Beaumont Children's Museum will have other camps in the coming weeks like space rangers, robotic and harry potter camp.

Registration is available on a weekly basis.