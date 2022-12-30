Big Thicket National Preserve asking for help in removing exotic, non-native deer species

The national preserve is allowing hunters who already have a Big Sandy Creek Unit hunting permit to "dispatch" any Axis deer they find.

KOUNTZE, Texas — The Big Thicket National Preserve is asking for the Southeast Texas community's help in removing an exotic deer species.

The national preserve is allowing hunters who already have a Big Sandy Creek Unit hunting permit to dispatch any Axis deer they find. This is due to an unexpected introduction of the exotic species, according to a Big Thicket National Preserve release.

Hunter must have a Big Sandy Creek Unit hunting permit and follow all current Big Thicket regulations. The preserve does not have any more available permits for the Big Sandy Creek Unit.

Axis deer are not native to Southeast Texas and can outcompete native White-Tail Deer for habitat and food.

Hunters do need to report their numbers to Big Thicket or the Texas game wardens. There is no limit on the number of Axis deer that a hunter can dispatch.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

From a Big Thicket National Preserve release:

BIG THICKET NATIONAL PRESERVE SEEKS ASSISTANCE FROM PUBLIC ON EXOTIC SPECIES REMOVAL

KOUNTZE, Texas, December, 30, 2022 – Due to an unexpected introduction of an exotic deer species, Axis deer, Big Thicket National Preserve is allowing hunters who already have a Big Sandy Creek Unit hunting permit to dispatch any Axis deer that they find. These deer are not native to southeast Texas and can outcompete the native White-Tail Deer for habitat and food. Big Thicket National Preserve does not have any more available permits for the Big Sandy Creek Unit.

Hunters need to currently hold a Big Sandy Creek Unit Hunting Permit and follow all current Big Thicket regulations such as distance from trails and roads, hunting only in the allowed area of Big Sandy Creek Unit, etc.

There is no need for the hunters to report their numbers to Big Thicket or to the Texas Game Wardens and there is no limit on the number of Axis deer that a hunter can dispatch.