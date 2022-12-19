Beaumont Animal Care looking for temporary fosters, asking for straw donations ahead of arctic cold front

Anyone who can foster or who can donate straw is asked to call the shelter at 409-838-3304.

BEAUMONT, Texas —

An area animal shelter is asking for the community's help to keep the animals housed there safe ahead of an arctic cold front.

Officials with Beaumont Animal Care said they are looking for people to temporarily foster their large dogs through the holiday weekend until Tuesday, December 27, 2022.

"We do have a limited amount of kennels to provide to fosters," shelter officials said in a Facebook post.

Beaumont Animal Care strives to be a no-kill shelter but has started to outgrow its facility. Large dogs at the shelter are having to be housed in outside runs.

"Though these runs are covered from the ailments," shelter officials said. "They do not have heat."

Staff at the shelter are working to prepare it as best as they can with tarps, extra bedding and blankets. They are trying to move as dogs inside as they can.

"But with so many still being brought into our shelter, the best thing we can do is find them temporary fosters," shelter officials said.

Also with the freezing temperatures approaching, the shelter is looking for donations of straw bales.

Staff at the shelter usually gives straw to those who keep their pets outdoors but have not received any straw throughout 2022. Pet owners have already started calling the shelter to see if they had any straw.

"Straw is an extra barrier of defense against the cold for cats and dogs that do not have the option of going indoors," shelter officials said. "It keeps them off the cold wet ground and helps them stay warm."

Anyone who can foster or who can donate a bale or bales of straw is asked to call the shelter at (409)838-3304.