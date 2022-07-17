'Out of space' | Beaumont Animal Care beyond maximum capacity, needs help 'now more than ever'

At maximum capacity, the shelter can hold 96 dogs and 46 cats.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Employees with Beaumont Animal Care said they need the community's help now more than ever because they are over maximum capacity,

At maximum capacity, the shelter can hold 96 dogs and 46 cats. On Saturday at 10 a.m., the shelter had 108 dogs and 60 cats.

Shelter employees said the number of animals has already increased and believe it will continue to rise.

The shelter is already out of space and gets anywhere from five to 25 animals daily. On Friday, the animal shelter seized a total of 11 animal, six cats and five dogs, from a Beaumont home.

All the shelter's main run kennels have two to four dogs per kennel and cannot fit anymore.

Shelter employees said area rescues have been "amazing" and have taken as many dogs as they can from Beaumont Animal Care. However, the rescues are full and running out of space faster than Beaumont Animal Care is filling up.

The Southeast Texas community can help by either adopting or fostering an animal or simply by letting others know that the shelter needs help.

The 108 dogs are mostly medium to large breed dogs, Those who have been looking to adopt a dog of that size are encouraged to go to Beaumont Animal Care to inquire about available animals.

Those not looking to permanently adopt an animal can temporarily foster. For more information, call 409-838-3304.

From a Beaumont Animal Shelter release:

We are over max capacity and need your help more than ever!

Our max capacity for dogs is 96 and 40 cats, as of 10AM this morning, we have 108 dogs in the shelter and 60 cats. This number has already increased and we're expecting it to continue rising. We get anywhere from 5-25 animals in DAILY and are out of space. As many of you saw our post from yesterday, we seized a total of 11 pets from one home (6 cats, 5 dogs). All of our Main Run kennels have 2-4 dogs per kennel and cannot fit anymore. Local rescues have been amazing and taking as many dogs as they can from our shelter, but they are full and running out of space quicker than we're filling up.

How can you help

The 108 dogs in our shelter are mostly medium to large breed dogs. If you've been looking to adopt a dog of this size, please come to BAC and see our available animals.

If now is not the time to permanently add an animal to your home, but you can temporarily foster, please message or call us at 409-838-3304 for more info.