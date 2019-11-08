SABINE PASS, Texas — Another dolphin is in rehab after stranding on the beach near Sabine Pass this past weekend.

Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network volunteers rescued the dolphin, who was weak and stranded at Sea Rim State Park's east beach Saturday, August 10, the organization said in a Facebook post.

Sea Rim State Park staff and the Yoakum family helped with the rescue efforts, TMMSN said in the post.

"The dolphin handled the two hour transport with TMMSN back to our Galveston rehab center beautifully," the post said. "After fluids were given, he began to swim on his own, but has also required occasional rest breaks where he is supported by staff."

The team collected blood and cultures and expects to learn more about the dolphin's condition in the next few days.

The organization said this rescue and the care they give other dolphins like this one, is only possible through donations, grants and the help of volunteers and the community.

More visitors are visiting Texas beaches in the summer, the organization said, so more dolphins are found stranded alive.

TMMSN asked anyone who finds a dolphin not to push them back into the water since they usually strand due to illness or injury. Instead, they said to call TMMSN at 1 (800) 9-MAMMAL (962-6625) so the team can respond.

