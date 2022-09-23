'It's a sad reason' : Animal activists holding candlelight vigil for puppy who died of heatstroke after being left in a metal cage

It was 94 degrees in Groves on the day the puppy was found. There was no food or water in the kennel it was locked in.

GROVES, Texas — Southeast Texans are preparing to give a 5-month-old puppy who died of heatstroke after being left in a metal cage on a hot day a proper send off.

A candlelight vigil is being held Saturday in honor of the puppy who was affectionately nicknamed Justice.

Justice was found on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 in the 3100 block of Taft Avenue in Groves. The video of Justice’s death, caught by a 10-year-old boy, angered many members of the Southeast Texas community.

The video showed the puppy’s last moments before it died of heat stroke.

“This little boy is a hero,” Rhonda Girard, vigil organizer and animal activist, said. “He took the video, and they were able to use it for their investigation."

Officials found Justice in a wire kennel on the side of a home. The kennel was found in direct sunlight with no shade. A small bowl with no food or water was found inside the kennel.

It was 94 degrees in Groves on the day the puppy was found. A heat advisory was in effect, showing a heat index between 108 and 112 degrees at the time of the call.

The video helped lead to the arrest of Michelle Braford, who was later indicted on felony animal cruelty. Police believe she is responsible for leaving Justice to die in the heat.

Girard feels Justices’ final moments were cruel.

“The community has to get involved and put these stories out there, so people can see what's happening in our neighborhoods, what people are doing to animals,” Girard said.

Girard hopes Saturday's event will show Justice she was loved. She feels animal abuse is too common and happens too often.

"Animal lovers, animal supporters, anybody that has anything to do with animals, anybody that cares about animals and what happens to them and their wellbeing,” Girard said. “Come out and support us. We want people to be aware and spread the word.”

Girard is also advocating for fostered animals that were found neglected and malnourished like Sunshine, her latest foster.

Humane societies are praising animal advocates for holding the gathering.

“It's a sad reason, but we are excited to see the community gather to celebrate the life of this dog,” Mary Furby, veterinary medicine doctor, said.

The event will be held Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 6 p.m., across the street from the Groves Activity Center. Everyone is invited to show up and show support to get justice for Justice.



