Animal activists continue fight to make Port Arthur a no-kill city following viral video of kittens at animal shelter

The video went viral more than two months ago and showed two kittens in poor conditions at the Port Arthur Animal Shelter.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Animal activists are continuing their fight for change after a video of two kittens found in poor conditions at the Port Arthur Animal Shelter went viral.

The video went viral more than two months ago. It was taken by a rescue worker and shared across Facebook.

Following the video's surfacing, a push from animal activists prompted city leaders and the Port Arthur Police Department to conduct an investigation.

Sadly, one of the kittens seen in the video later died after Knighton took them to the vet. The other survived, was affectionately named Hope and was later adopted.

In March, Port Arthur City Council members voted to appoint three new members to the city's animal shelter advisory board. Citizens hope the new board members will help make things better for animals at the shelter.

While the addition of the board members was a welcomed change, activists still feel more can be done. They want Port Arthur to become a no-kill city.

The city has yet to decide on the matter, and citizens are not stopping their fight to make it happen

Dr. Kelley Kays is a Southeast Texas veterinarian who helped Beaumont become a no-kill city. She wants to do the same for Port Arthur if the city will allow her to.

“The benefits of no-kill are enormous,” Kays previously told 12News. “Companies can recruit using that slogan. It’s a sense of pride within the city when you know you've taken care of your animals.”

To be called no-kill, a shelter's euthanasia rate must remain below 10 percent, meaning 90 percent of the animals have to be saved.

The veterinarian believes by becoming a no-kill city, Port Arthur could save hundreds of animals. Activists held an event to bring awareness to the cause Sunday.

Community members gathered at a Port Arthur home to talk about the changes they want to see within the city.

Sandra Laday is an activist. She said when she saw the way those kittens were treated she knew she had to take action.



Laday said anyone who wants to reach out and help make Port Arthur a no-kill city can email psupportingpeople@gt.rr.com.