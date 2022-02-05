Woman taken to hospital after being greeted by 8-foot alligator in Humble

Texas Parks and Wildlife was called to the scene to capture the gator and take it to a more suitable habitat.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Humble couple got quite the scare Monday afternoon after returning from a trip out of town.

They were greeted by an 8-foot alligator that made its way to their front porch in the 19700 block of Bolton Bridge Lane.

"We pulled up in front of the house here and when my girlfriend got out she went to go unlock the door and open the garage door to put my boat in, well there was an alligator on the front porch and he slapped her with a tail," the homeowner said.

The woman had to go get checked out at the hospital but she is expected to be OK.

Deputies called Texas Parks and Wildlife to the home to help relocate the gator and take it back to a more suitable habitat.

Photos posted to the Harris County Precinct 4 Facebook page show the gator being restrained in order to move it safely.