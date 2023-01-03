409Fitness 1700 calorie meal plan

BEAUMONT, Texas — There are many different types of eating plans available; however, the key to success is finding one that works for you.
One key ingredient for a meal plan to work is consistency.
Many of us fail to keep consistency in our lives or we stay consistent with bad habits.
Two examples that come to mind include skipping meals and breakfast. Failure to break-the-fast every day and skipping meals improves the chance that you will fail to reach your goals.
Eating breakfast and consuming small meals (4 to 6 per day) prevents binge eating, nighttime snacking, and weight gain. It also keeps your metabolic rate at an optimal pace.
The body requires fuel to keep your metabolism burning. Think of metabolism as a campfire. To keep a fire burning strong, it must be fed small doses of wood (ie, fuel). Dropping a large log onto the fire will keep the fire burning, but not as effectively as if it was fed small portions of wood. With the fire still in mind, you have to look at its preferred fuel choice. Adding paper or "empty calories", the fire will burn through it very quickly. As a result, the fire becomes starved and must be fed very often. Now if you added a mixture of paper and wood, the fire will have enough fuel to burn for a longer period of time. The wood will satisfy the fire's appetite more than the paper. Wood is to fire as protein is to humans.
Your diet should always include a source of protein at each meal and snack.
Serving sizes are not designed to tell you how much you should eat at each meal, but rather, to give you a pattern which to compare your intake with your goals.
Based on the goals set above, try to consume the appropriate amount of food based on the following serving sizes.
Breads, Cereal, Rice and Pasta Group:
One serving=80 calories=1 slice bread, 2 slices "extra thin" or "diet" bread, 1/2 English muffin, 1/2 frankfurter or hamburger bun, 1 small dinner roll, 1/2 cup starchy vegetables, 1/2 cup mashed or 1 small baked potato, 1/2 cup cooked cereal, pasta, rice, 1 tortilla 6" across, 1 ounce cold cereal, 4-6 crackers, 3 cups air popped popcorn, 2 rice cakes or 5 mini cakes.
Fruits:
One serving=60-80 calories=1 medium portion of fresh fruit: orange, apple, banana, 2 Tbs. Raisins, 1/4 cup dehydrated fruit; 1/2 cup cooked or canned fruit, 1/2 cup fruit juice.
Vegetables:
One serving=25-30 calories= 1 cup leafy green vegetables, 1/2 cup cooked, 1/2 cup chopped, 1/2 cup raw, 3/4 cup vegetable juice.
Milk, Yogurt and Cheese:
Choose low-fat whenever possible... One low fat serving=90 calories=1 cup skim or 1% milk, 1 cup non-fat yogurt, 1/2 cup low fat yogurt, 1 ounce low fat cheese, 1/2 cup nonfat or 1% cottage cheese.
One regular serving = 150 calorie = 1 cup whole milk or while milk yogurt, ¾ cup fruit flavored yogurt, 1 ounce of natural cheese, ½ cup cottage cheese
Meat, Poultry, Fish, Beans and Nuts group
Choose low-fat whenever possible One low-fat serving=70 calories=1 ounce of cooked lean meat, fish or poultry, 4 Tbsp hummus, 1/3 cup cooked dry beans, 3 egg whites, 1 ounce low-fat cheese One regular serving=100 calories=1 ounce cooked meat, 1 egg, 4 ounces tofu, 1 ounce of natural cheese, 1 Tbs. peanut butter.
Breakfast:
400 calories This is one meal... Feel free to eat this in parts.
Choose ONE of the following:
• Toast (2 slices 100% whole wheat)
• 1 English muffin
• 1 cup bran cereal
• 1/2 cup Grape-Nuts
• 1 1/2 cups Puffed cereal with 3 Tablespoons Wheat Germ
• 1 cup grits
• 1 cup cooked oatmeal
• 1 cup shredded wheat
And ONE of the following...
• 1 cup nonfat or 1% milk
• 2/3 cup plain, fat-free yogurt
• 1/2 cup nonfat or 1% cottage cheese
And ONE of the following...
• 1 boiled egg (up to 4 per week)
• 1 turkey sausage link
• 2 slices Canadian bacon
• 2 1/4 teaspoons peanut butter
And ONE of the following...
• 1 small banana
• 1/2 cup orange juice (with calcium)
• 3/4 cup red or green grapes
• 1 ounce raisins
• 1 apple
• 1 orange
And...
• 8 ounces water
Snack: 150 calories
Choose ONE of the following:
• 100 Calorie snack pack and 15 grapes
• 4 Tablespoons hummus with 12 baby carrots • 1 cup nonfat or 1% cottage cheese and 1/3 cup pineapple chunks
• 2 large graham cracker squares and 1 Tablespoon peanut butter
• 2/3 cup plain, fat-free yogurt and 2 Tablespoons Grape Nuts
And …
• 16 ounces of water
Lunch: 400 calories
Choose ONE of the following:
• Note: 3 ounces = 1 deck of cards or size of palm of hand
• Grilled chicken on a pita — (3 ounces)
• Tuna sandwich — (3 ounces tuna, 2 slices reduced-calorie wheat bread)
• Chicken/turkey/tuna/beans in salad— (3 ounces /3 slices)
• 1 Tbsp peanut butter sandwich with 1 Tbsp jam on reduced calorie
• 2 eggs (hardboiled or scrambled) with 2 slices whole wheat toast
• 1 1/2 cup low-fat cottage cheese with 2 slices whole wheat toast
• 3 Tbsp. Hummus with lettuce and tomato in a wrap
• Chicken and veggie stir-fry (11/2 cups), rice (1/2 cup)
• 1 bowl soup, 2 Saltine crackers, small salad with 2 Tablespoons reduced fat oil and vinegar • 1 grilled cheese sandwich on whole wheat bread
• Large garden salad large (1 cup leafy greens, 1 cup mixed colorful vegetables, 6 oz sliced chicken, 2 Tablespoons reduced fat oil and vinegar, 1/2 cup wheat thins)
And ONE of the following...
• 1 cup low-fat yogurt with 1/2 cup applesauce • 1 cup non-fat or 1% milk with 1/2 cup applesauce
And ONE of the following...
• 1 small banana
• 1/2 cup orange juice (with calcium)
• 3/4 cup red or green grapes
• 1 ounce raisins
• 1 apple
• 1 orange
And...
• 16 ounces water
Snack: 150 calories
Choose ONE of the following:
• 100 Calorie snack pack and 15 grapes
• 4 Tablespoons hummus with 12 baby carrots • 1 cup nonfat or 1% cottage cheese and 1/3 cup pineapple chunks
• 2 large graham cracker squares and 1 Tablespoon peanut butter
• 2/3 cup plain, fat-free yogurt and 2 Tablespoons Grape Nuts
• 15 almonds
• 15 cashews
• 1/2 medium apple and 1 Tablespoon peanut butter
• 2 rice cakes and 1 Tablespoon peanut butter
• 1 string cheese with 3 saltines
• 2 oz tuna salad with 3 saltines
Dinner: 450 calories
Choose ONE of the following:
• 2/3 cup beans and rice
• 2/3 cup whole wheat pasta
• 2/3 cup couscous
• Bread, multi-grain (2 slices)
• 1 cup lentils
And ONE of the following...
• 3 ounces chicken or turkey (white meat, no skin)
• 3 ounces fish (fresh or frozen cod, flounder, haddock, halibut, trout, canned or fresh tuna and salmon)
• 3 ounces tofu (not deep fried)
• 3 ounces shellfish (clams, lobster, crab, shrimp, scallops, imitation crab)
• 2 fat-free hot dogs
• 2 ounces lean deli meat
And ONE of the following...
• Garden salad (large = 1 cup leafy greens, 1 cup mixed colorful vegetables, 1 tbsp. Low fat dressing)
• 1 cup broccoli
• 1 cup carrots
• 1 cup non-starchy vegetable (full list at the end)
And ONE of the following...
• 1 cup nonfat or 1% milk
• 2/3 cup plain, fat-free yogurt
• 1/2 cup nonfat or 1 % cottage cheese
And ONE of the following...
• 1 small banana 1/2 cup orange juice (with calcium)
• 3/4 cup red or green grapes
• 1 ounce raisins
• 1 apple
• 1 orange
And...
• 16 ounces water
Snack: 150 calories
Choose ONE of the following:
• 100 Calorie snack pack and 15 grapes
• 4 Tablespoons hummus with 12 baby carrots
• 15 cashews
• 1 cup nonfat or 1% cottage cheese and ½ cup pineapple chunks
• 2 large graham cracker squares and 1 Tablespoon peanut butter
• 2/3 cup plain, fat-free yogurt and 2 Tablespoons peanut butter
• 2 rice cakes and 1 Tablespoon peanut butter
• 1 string cheese with 3 saltines
• 2 oz tuna salad with 3 saltines
Non-Starchy Vegetables
Artichoke hearts
Asparagus Beans (green, wax, Italian)
Bean sprouts
Beets
Broccoli
Brussels sprouts
Cabbage
Carrots
Cauliflower
Celery
Cucumber
Eggplant
Green onions/scallions
Greens (collard, kale, mustard, turnip)
Kohlrabi Leeks
Mixed vegetables (without corn or peas) Mushrooms
Okra
Onions
Pea pods
Peppers (all types)
Radishes Salad greens (endive, escarole, lettuce, romaine, spinach)
Sauerkraut Spinach
Summer squash
Tomato (fresh or canned)
Tomato sauce
Tomato/vegetable juice
Turnips
Water chestnuts
Watercress
Zucchini