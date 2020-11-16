12News awarded with 40 Press Club of Southeast Texas awards

12News is the most recognized TV station in Southeast Texas, earning 19 first place awards

BEAUMONT, Texas — 12News continues its streak as the most awarded TV station in Southeast Texas with 40 Press Club of Southeast Texas awards.

The 29th annual excellence in media awards, handed out virtually Saturday night, includes 20 first place finishes for 12News staff across dozens of categories.

"We don't do what we do for the awards, but it is always an honor to be recognized for the work our journalists do -- both in front of the camera and behind the scenes," 12News news director Daniel Brown said.

12News received first place finishes for its coverage of the TPC plant explosion and Tropical Storm Imelda as well as best newscast and best podcast.

12News anchor Jordan Williams was named best anchor, while anchor DeJonique Garrison received second place honors in the same category. Williams and Garrison co-anchor 12News at 6 & 10 p.m.

"I am so grateful for the work that Jordan and DeJonique do day in and day out," Brown said. "There is no better news team in Southeast Texas, and these awards prove how much talent Southeast Texas has."

Garrison was also awarded for her series Perils in Public Housing and for best use of social media.

12News investigator Lauren Hensley received three first place awards. Her award-winning investigative report on the 2007 shooting of Vidor soldier Kamisha Block was named best investigative report. Hensley also received awards for in-depth report, online news story and serious feature report.

Other first place finishes include best use of social media during Imelda, best video editing, spot coverage, continuing coverage and best breaking news online story.

12News was also honored for best marketing promotion.

"There has never been a more important time for journalism," Brown added. "12News not only prides itself in leading the market in breaking news and big story coverage, but for also telling the stories of the people that make Southeast Texas such a great place to live."