BEAUMONT, Texas — Grab the Tums!

Whataburger is adding a new Breakfast Burger to its breakfast menu for a limited time.

The iconic Texas chain announced on Monday that it will begin selling the new Breakfast Burger for a limited time during breakfast hours from 11 p.m. to 11 a.m.

The burger will include a junior patty, cheese, hash browns, eggs, bacon and creamy pepper sauce.

“Anytime we talk about the Breakfast Burger, people get really, really excited,” Whataburger Vice President of Marketing and Innovation Rich Scheffler said in a news release. “This is a hearty creation, and some of our customers said they would drive out of their way to get this. We’re excited to be able to offer a unique item for our fans to enjoy whether they’re fueling up for their day or enjoying a late-night meal.”

Whataburger did not list calorie information for its new Breakfast Burger on its website. The restaurant also did not say how long the burger will be included in its breakfast menu.