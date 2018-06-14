Target is apologizing after customers complained about an offensive greeting card that was sold in its stores ahead of Father’s Day.

The front of the card simply said “Baby Daddy” and featured an African-American couple. That didn’t sit well with customers, who called out the retail giant on social media.

One person wrote on Twitter that the card is “an insult to black fathers and a slap in the face to the African-American community as a whole.” Another tweeted, “what in the microaggression racism is this?”

Thanks for sharing this with us. We assure you it is never our intention to offend our guests with the merchandise we provide. We sincerely apologize to anyone this particular card has offended. Please verify the store location this was displayed so we can share your feedback. — AskTarget (@AskTarget) June 12, 2018

Target is now pulling the cards from stores and issued an apology via Twitter. Said Target, “It’s never our intention to offend our guests with the merchandise we provide. We sincerely apologize to anyone this particular card has offended. Please verify the store location this was displayed so we can share your feedback.”

