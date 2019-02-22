It's hard to believe that it's been nearly 13 years since the beloved 'Crocodile Hunter' Steve Irwin passed away.

Irwin would have been 57 today.

His daughter, Bindi Irwin wrote a heartfelt tribute in his honor along with an adorable throwback photo featuring her and her father.

"Thank you for always being my guiding light," she wrote in the post.

His love for animals was certainly not lost on his now 20-year-old daughter, who follows closely in her father's footsteps with her family's Animal Planet series. Bindi stars in the show along with her now 15-year-old brother, Robert Irwin, and mom, Terri Irwin.

The show, 'Crikey! It’s The Irwins' features the family as they operate an Australian zoo. The show also follows the family as they travel the world, both protecting and celebrating animals, People.com reports.

Bindi has also starred in a couple of her own kids' shows, including the Discovery Kids series Bindi and Jungle Girl, along with writing her own series of books, Bindi Wildlife Adventures.

Her younger brother has also starred in his own Discovery Kids series, Wild But True and has even made an appearance on Jimmy Fallon's late-night show.

Google is also honoring the internationally famed reptile lover with its own illustrative graphic for his birthday, which his son celebrated on his Instagram.

Steve Irwin's love for reptiles began from the time he was young. He was given an 11-foot python for his sixth birthday, Fortune.com reports, and he started wrestling with gators from the age of nine, helping to relocate endangered saltwater crocodiles to safety at a crocodile management program. He later took over his family's Australia Zoo.

Instead of going on a honeymoon, he and his wife Terri stopped a potential crocodile poacher, inviting a film crew along with them. It would later jumpstart the now widely famous The Crocodile Hunter series, which would air in more than 100 countries for more than 500 million people.

Iriwn would continue to be closely followed by fans up until his death in 2006 when he was fatally wounded in the chest by a stingray.

Not only has his catchphrase 'crikey' become widely popular, a new turtle species he discovered and a snail found by an Australian scientist have also been named in his honor.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.