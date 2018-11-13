BRYANT, Ark. (KTHV) - In a new series, Helpful Hounds, we are highlighting the incredible abilities of service dogs in Arkansas.

Their abilities range from performing helpful tasks for people in their homes and in the city to detecting cancer cells in Arkansas hospital patients. We’re thrilled to introduce our first incredible owner and service dog duo: TJ and Corey.

Every other Sunday, TJ, and his service hound, Corey, are quite the dynamic duo. They spend most of their day volunteering at Saline Hospice.

“Everybody loves TJ and Corey,” said Janice Mooney, Volunteer Coordinator at Saline Hospice.

During their time at the hospice, you’ll see them rolling through the halls bringing light and life to those at the end of theirs.

“Corey will go around and TJ will go around and that really brightens up their day,” said Mooney.

Mooney said the simple act of them saying “hello” and letting Corey love on the patients brings joy and happiness; especially for those in hospice who rarely have visitors, if any at all.

For TJ, the opportunity to make friends and love on others is a way of giving back. TJ has not had the easiest life or the easiest time making new friends.

TJ’s mother, Melanie Williams, said TJ has had both cerebral palsy and tardive dyskinesia since he was born.

“TJ has to constantly be sitting on his hands because the tardive dyskinesia causes them to jerk,” she said. “He’s got to keep his legs tight because they jerk so much all the time and he’s trying to control his jerks.”

She said the tardive dyskinesia is harder on him more than the cerebral palsy because the jerks are so hard.

“Yes, it’s very hard times,” said TJ.

Despite TJ’s daily challenges, he’s one of the most positive people you’ll ever meet. TJ’s difficulties socializing and making friends completely changed when Corey came along 4 years ago.

“It’s really helped TJ make friends and be more involved,” said Melanie. “People see Corey and they want to come and pet him and it’s a great conversation starter.”

Now, whether out and about making new friends or back at home, wherever TJ goes, Corey is never far behind. Corey is TJ’s best friend, hunting buddy, and party date. He’s also specially trained to always be ready and available to help, whether it's picking up remotes, shutting doors and shutting off lights, or providing comfort in difficult times. Corey even does a command called “comfort."

“TJ has a feeding tube and when he’s using that Corey can lay up beside TJ and comfort him,” said Melanie. “When TJ is sick or in the hospital, Corey is right there with him and loving him because TJ loves having his dog with him.”

This dynamic duo shows love and service goes a long way. It changes you from the inside out. Once you receive it, you can’t help but give it away.

