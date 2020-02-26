CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ryan Newman was greeted by a standing ovation when he visited his team shop on Wednesday following his horrific crash at the Daytona 500.

Newman's media relations team tweeted out the photos of Newman visiting his team on Wednesday afternoon with the caption:

"So we had a special visitor today. Great to see @RyanJNewman back at the shop and receiving a standing ovation by all!"

Newman, who was in a crash last Monday during the last moments of the Daytona 500, was released from Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach. He had been hospitalized in serious condition since Monday's crash.

Roush Fenway said Newman was "fully alert and walking around Halifax Medical Center. True to his jovial nature, he has also been joking around with staff, friends and family while spending time playing with his two daughters."

Newman lives near Statesville while the race team is based out of Concord, North Carolina.

OTHER STORIES ON WCNC

RELATED: Ryan Newman confirms he suffered head injury in Daytona 500 crash

RELATED: NASCAR: paramedic in Newman's car 35 seconds after crash

RELATED: Hamlin talks Daytona 500, Newman and Hornets with WCNC Charlotte

RELATED: NASCAR driver Ryan Newman expected home