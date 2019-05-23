NUCLA, Colo. — Monday will make 20 years since the disappearance of a western slope man, and his family and investigators are still looking for answers about what happened to him.

Dale Williams owned a body shop in the small town of Nucla, in Montrose County about 100 miles south of Grand Junction. On May 27, 1999, he apparently received a phone call from a stranded motorist requesting assistance, a release from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said.

CBI

Prior to traveling to the location of the unidentified motorist, Williams stopped at a family market in Naturita, for a short discussion about a job he was scheduled to start, the release says.

That was the last confirmed contact with Williams. He was reported missing the next day.

CBI

Two months later, in July of that year, his 1994 white Ford truck was found submerged in a river. There were no signs of Williams, who was 42-years-old at the time he disappeared.

“We believe learning more information about the motorist who called Mr. Williams is a critical part of this investigation, but we are looking for any details regarding his disappearance,” said CBI Agent Brooks Bennett. “Although two decades have passed, we continue to actively work this case and hope that someone will come forward with that key piece of information that will help determine what happened to Mr. Williams.”

To report a tip in connection with this case, please call the CBI Grand Junction Regional Office at 970-248-7500.

Click/tap here to find more information about the case.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS