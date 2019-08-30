FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police need your help locating a missing 12-year-old girl from Fairfax County, Virginia.

Ana Ayala Lemus was last seen around 10 p.m. on Thursday near Lockheed Boulevard and Harrison Lane in Groveton.

She is described as 5’1, weighing 99 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a white shirt and black shorts.

If you see her or have any information about her whereabouts, call 703-691-213.

