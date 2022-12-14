Houston-area native wins 'Survivor,' pledges prize money to veterans

Mike Gabler, a heart valve specialist, is the second-oldest winner in the history of "Survivor."

HOUSTON — A Kingwood, Texas, man won Season 43 of the CBS show "Survivor" Wednesday.

Mike Gabler, a heart valve specialist, is the second-oldest winner in the history of "Survivor." His family cheered him on during a watch party in The Woodlands.

He announced during Wednesday's show that he plans on donating his $1 million prize money to veterans.

"There are people who need the money more," said Gabler. "I'm going to donate the entire prize, the million dollars, in my father's name, Robert Gabler, who was a Green Beret. To veterans in need who came back with trauma, psychiatric problems, PTSD and to curb the suicide epidemic. We're going to save lives, do something good."

This is the first time a winner has announced they're donating their entire prize money to a cause.