Kiss a gator for Valentine's Day this weekend

Gator Country hosts Valentine's Day weekend with gator kisses, crawfish and a chance to win a free table for two.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Kissing a gator might not be on your to-do list for Valentine's Day, but even if you were just curious of what the experience would be like, Gator Country is the place to do it. If you've been looking for last minute things to do around Southeast Texas, Gator Country has been a local "must-see" for years. There are alligators, snakes, a turtle and so much more to see. There's even a restaurant that will be serving up yummy eats for cupid's birthday.

Owner of Gator Country, Gary Saurage says, "Whatever your gig is, we got a kiss for you this weekend. We're letting everybody kiss a gator this weekend. It's Valentine's Day."

If smooching a gator doesn't change your mind about celebrating at Gator Country with your special someone, maybe their Valentine's Day contest will.

"We're running a special on our Facebook page where you can actually have a chance to win all the crawfish and the table up front...beautiful setting that we've got fixed up here," Saurage says.

The contest can be found on Gator Country's Facebook page by typing in "Gator Country." Simply follow the instructions on the Facebook page and you and that special someone could have your Valentine's Day taken care of for free. It's as simple as that!

Lastly, if you're on edge about kissing a gator on your date, Co-owner Shannon Saurage, wants to ease everyone's mind to ensure you feel the gator love this weekend.

" So you don't have to worry they're not gonna bite your lips. But if you do want to kiss one, they will be available to you on Valentine's Day night to get up close and personal," Shannon Saurage explains.

To learn more about Gator Country, visit Gator Country's website.