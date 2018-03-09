HOUSTON — Houston celebrity couple Kate Upton and Justin Verlander hung out with some four-legged fans outside Minute Maid Park today.

The couple hosted their fourth annual Grand Slam Adoption event before Sunday’s Astros game against the Los Angeles Angels.

It’s dog day at the @astros game! My early favorite is this pup named Astro, who is dressed up as Orbit #khou11 pic.twitter.com/GlpCmgT8WT — Stephanie Whitfield (@KHOUStephanie) September 2, 2018

The event raises awareness for local animal adoption agencies.

The soon-to-be parents posed with several pups who are up for adoption through the Houston SPCA.

“We both had dogs. It was kind of a non-starter if we didn’t love dogs in our relationship,” said Verlander.

Now, Upton and Verlander are using their celebrity for causes they care about together.

“Well we both grew up with dogs. Getting involved with dog rescue was important for both of us,” said Upton. “So combining adoptable dogs and matching them with veterans with suffer from PTSD was a real passion for both of us.”

Verlander founded Wins for Warriors foundation, which benefits veterans.

The money raised this weekend will go towards training service animals for veterans.

Click here to learn more about Grand Slam Adoption.

