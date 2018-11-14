HOUSTON – A Houston man is making the fellas step their game up after his tear-jerking "Titanic"-inspired proposal to his girlfriend Friday.

A viral video, that has been viewed by more than a million people, shows Jeremy Brown surprising his now fiancé, Mori Madrid, with an unforgettable proposal at the Titanic Museum Attraction in Tennessee.

Mori was blindfolded and escorted by crew members to the grand staircase where Brown was waiting on the top of the stairs for her. Celene Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On” played in the background.

Crew members removed Mori’s blindfold and handed her a note just like the one Jack gave to Rose in the movie.

“Meet me at the clock. Make it count.”

If this surprise, well-planned proposal was not enough, Jeremy also gifted Mori with a replica Heart of the Ocean necklace.

Jeremy Brown and Mori Madrid

Jeremy and Mori have been dating for 6 years.

Jeremy said he and Mori are huge Titanic fans, and as a man, he is not afraid to admit that Titanic made him shed a few tears.

“It's the ultimate love story. Any man who says that movie didn't break them is a liar,” said Jeremy.

Jeremy went on to say that his fiance reminds him of Rose and he wanted to do something very special for Mori for being so patient with him throughout the years.

The Brown wedding will be held next month in Aruba.

Jeremy and Mori have extended a wedding invitation to Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet.

