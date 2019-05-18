PETROS, Tenn. — Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary in Morgan County once held some of the worst criminals in Tennessee. The historic penitentiary is now a tourist attraction and several former inmates are the tour guides.

That includes the likes of George Wyatt Jr., who spent nearly a decade behind bars there for blowing up a country club while trying to break into a safe.

In 1984, White was a security guard at a Cumberland County country club and desperate for money.

"I was dumb. I blew up a country club back home in Lake Tansi in Cumberland County. I blew it up for the money," former inmate, George Wyatt Jr. said.

Because he was a security guard, he knew exactly where the safe was. His attempt to crack it open was a success -- a very loud and destructive success.

"I used 16 sticks of dynamite and two gallons of gas. The blast was so powerful it blew 75 yards this way. Thank God it didn't go this way because there was a condominium of people there. I would've been on death row," White said.

White initially got away with thousands of dollars, but was soon caught. He was taken to Brushy Mountain immediately and originally sentenced to serve 10 years of time behind bars.

"This is my cell. This is B block," he said.

When he arrived, Wyatt soon learned he wasn't anything like the criminals typically holed up in Brushy -- which infamously held some of Tennessee's most remorseless killers and was once labeled 'the worst thing in the state' of Tennessee.

The inmates didn't take it easy on him at first.

"Look at the fresh meat. Look at the fresh meat. I thought I would end up dying in here," he said.

White was eventually released early on good behavior after he served two and a half years. It was an experience that changed his whole approach on life.

"To this day when I on the street, I'm doing this number here," he said looking around cautiously. "It's sad that until this day I'm watching my back."

The prison shut down in 2009 after 113 years and was recently revived as a historic tourist attraction and distillery.

Now decades later, 'the worst thing in Tennessee' has been transformed from a place that most people wanted to stay far away from, into a place that people want to travel from far and wide to see -- and George White Jr. is one of their tour guides.

He said his time spent behind the prison walls taught him a lot, and now all he wants to do is help others stay out of trouble.

"I feel like this is my calling. I really enjoy it. I enjoy my job, I really do," he said.

Officials at Brushy Mountain said it's people like George that keep people coming back. George says if it's his stories people want to hear, he has plenty more to tell.