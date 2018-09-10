HOUSTON – A 2-week-old baby given a 30-percent chance to live is being called a miracle baby, her parents said.

She survived heart and stomach surgery three days after birth. She will be going back for surgery again Tuesday morning.

Her parents from Splendora first shared their journey on Facebook. Then, they told their story to KHOU 11 News in their own words.

“Elaina’s a miracle baby,” Mark Morgan, her father said.

“When they discovered there was something wrong with her heart it was like maybe 30-percent that she would make it through her birth,” Carolanne Walter, Elaina’s mother said. “She has hypoplastic left heart syndrome and 11 different anomalies with her heart.”

She also had a blockage in her bowel that required surgery too.

“Yes (surgeons at Children’s Memorial Hermann) have seen these anomalies but they’ve never seen this many together,” Morgan said.

“Not this many in one little person,” Walter added. “My mind just kind of went blank. I didn’t know what to think. You don’t wake up everyday thinking your child’s going to have heart surgery at 2-weeks-old. When she was three days old, they put bands on her pulmonary arteries because her heart was pumping too much blood to her lungs.”

“As a father, it’s very hard for me,” Morgan said. “I can’t do anything for her. I wanted to have God’s hand on her right then and there. So, I went down to the monastery and went and got a preacher and we had her baptized because God comes before family. For both of us as parents it’s been one breath at a time. That’s really all we can do. Her heart is like a puzzle piece the surgeon’s got to put together. (Tuesday’s surgery) will be one of many.”

“My sister was like hey I made (Elaina) a Facebook page and everything,” Walter said.

“We have tens of thousands of people praying,” Tangie Walter, Elaina’s grandmother said.

“(Elaina’s) crying,” Carolanne Walter said. “She’s breathing. She’s okay right now.”

“This is faith and this is God in all of his power of why she’s still breathing today,” Morgan said. “There is a reason why she’s here that doctors can’t explain to us. There is a God and that’s (why) we want people to look at her story.”

