KNOXVILLE, Tenn. —

As the world watches devastating wildfires burn much of Australia, images of burned and injured animals are everywhere.

Several groups are working to help those hurt animals, and, if you’re a crafter, you can help, too.

The Animal Rescue Collective Craft Guild in Australia is working with wildlife groups across the country to get experts the supplies they need.





NOTE: The links below will direct you to Facebook and you may need to log back in to access them.

KNITTERS

Animal experts are asking for blankets to help keep animals warm, joey pouches for injured or orphaned kangaroos and nests for birds or small mammals.

The Animal Rescue Collective Craft Guild is asking that you only use the following approved patterns:

For blankets, experts ask that knitters use only stockinette or garter stitch because animals can pick or get caught in loose or lacy patterns.

CROCHETERS

For crocheters, wildlife groups are asking for similar items, but they have another set of patterns:

SEWERS

Wildlife groups are asking those with sewing machines to make bat wraps to help rescuers hold and comfort injured bats. Sewers can also make joey pouches.

There are many more approved patterns for projects to help animals in Australia listed here.

You can drop off finished projects at Loopville Yarn & Knitting shop in Bearden. Its address is 5204 Kingston Pike #1.

You can also mail completed projects to the American Rescue Crafters Southeast Hub (360 Pine Ridge Drive Harriman, TN 37748) or directly to Australia.

If you'd rather donate to the group in Australia, you can do that here, and you can donate here to the American Rescue Crafters to help them ship their donations to Australia.

RELATED: Irwins' Wildlife Hospital 'busier than ever' as Australia fires rage on

RELATED: How to help the victims, firefighters of the Australian bushfires

RELATED: Donate responsibly: How to tell if your donation will actually be used to stop the Australian fires

RELATED: Nearly half a billion animals believed to be affected by Australia wildfires

RELATED: Lady Vol from Australia grateful for local support as country faces destruction

RELATED: Maine crafters create nests, pouches for injured animals in Australia