BRIDGE CITY, Texas — This year, March 10th-16th is celebrated as "Girl Scout Week." 11-year-old Mckenna Bailey is a Bridge City girl scout on a mission to sell 1,500 boxes this year.

Last year was Bailey's first year in girl scouts. At 1,900 boxes, she sold the more cookies than everyone in her troop and the golden coast region. That's over 7,500 dollars worth of cookies.

This year the price/box went up,so Bailey's goal is to meet her 7,500 dollar record again this year.

"I've been working hard going door to door," Bailey said.

Bailey has sold about 1,200 boxes this year, and has less than two weeks to reach her goal this year. She's knocked on just about every door in her neighborhood, and even paid a visit to the credit union where she gave every employee a hand-picked flower.

"I'm sometimes tired but I'm still going to do it anyway because, if you want to get those prizes and the trophy, work hard," Bailey said.

Bailey's mom, Miranda Prosperie, is incredibly proud of her ambition. Prosperie said Bailey has learning difficulties, and things don't often come easy for her, but she never gives up.

"Something special about Mckenna is she has to work a little harder than everyone else on the things that she does," Prosperie said.

Selling cookies is something they do together as a family. Bailey's mom, two younger brothers, and her grandmother all enjoy being a part of it. Bailey's grandmother is a lifetime member of girl scouts as well.

"We both really enjoy spending the time together walking down the streets and talking about things," Prosperie said.

Each time Bailey knocks on a door is a learning experience. Prosperie said she's constantly working on ways to improve. She's been impressed with the patience people have shown Bailey.

Bailey's favorite cookies are the s'mores, the caramel delights, and lemonades. If she reaches her goal, she'll get to design her own pair of converse. Bailey plans to decorate them with stars and kittens.

"I love cats," Bailey said.

Bailey said the shoes will serve as a reminder of the work she's done.

"I'd feel proud of myself," Bailey said.

She needs to sell about 300 more boxes to reach her goal.

If you'd like to help her get there, you can reach her mom via Facebook.