Hey Astros, Beat the Red Sox like I beat cancer | 4-year-old fan for the win!

Judah has battled cancer since he was 2 years old but he's now in remission and he got to see the Astros shut out the Red Sox 5-0 to win the ALCS.

HOUSTON — A 4-year-old boy will have quite a story to tell his friends after watching the Astros shut out the Red Sox in Game 6 of the ALCS to punch their ticket to the World Series.

Little Judah got to see the game at Minute Maid and a photo of the sign he held is going viral.

"Hey Astros beat the Red Sox like I beat cancer!"

The Astros and thousands of fans responded to the tweet by Judah's aunt, Allie Gilbert.

Judah has battled cancer like a champ since he was 2 years old. His aunt said he's been in remission from leukemia for about a month and will turn 5 in November.

"Keep on fighting! Happy early birthday!" the Astros posted.

Judah will be 5 years old next month & is officially in remission for Leukemia. #FortheH @KHOU pic.twitter.com/NSa066UnUu — Xavier Walton (@xmanwalton) October 23, 2021

"Way to fight, little man! I'm in remission, too. Virtual fist bump," one fan responded.

Judah also got some love from a Red Sox fan.

"Awesome he’s in remission, all my hope and prayers for permanent remission. Love from Red Sox Nation."

Aunt Allie's tweet had over 1,100 retweets by the end of the game.