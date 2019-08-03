Jason Momoa was on his way to Phoenix when his private plane had to make an emergency detour in Palm Springs.

A photo posted by the Palm Springs Professional Firefighters Local 3601 Union shows the "Aquaman" star posing with a firefighter near a plane.

The post said there was a reported engine fire, which turned out to be a false alarm.

"It’s always nice to meet cool people," the post reads.

Momoa eventually made it to Phoenix where he's building a custom motorcycle with his friends at Love Cycles.

"So the world knows we are safe and happy," the actor posted on Instagram. "The plane failed...but the Harley runs perfect."

The shop's owner also took to Instagram saying he was going to teach Momoa, who he referred to as his "big, ugly brotha," all the "ins and outs of this beautiful machine."

"Stoked can’t even explain how excited I am to begin this journey we are taking together," the post reads.