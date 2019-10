During Monday night's episode of Dancing with the Stars, a special tribute was performed for Tejano superstar Selena Quintanilla-Perez.

The theme for week three of the competition was Movie Night, so Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber danced the rumba to Selena's song "Dreaming of You," which was featured in the film Selena.

The dancers scored a 24 in the competition resulting in them being safe that round.

Check out their dance here:

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: