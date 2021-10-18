United Way and Dow team up to provide free outdoor concert series at Orange Riverside Pavilion

There will be music, outdoor games, food trucks and all types of fun activities for the entire family to enjoy!

ORANGE, Texas — United Way of Orange County and Dow are hosting two free outdoor concerts at the Orange Riverside Pavilion.

The Drywater Band will perform on Thursday, Oct. 21 and Kin Faux performs Thursday, Oct. 28. The bands will begin at 6:30 p.m.

The Drywater Band's high-energy live show is dance focused and covers a wide variety of genres including Top 40, Pop, Rock and a little bit of Classic Soul. The band encourages audience participation and engages the audience with a lot of dance floor interaction.

Kin Faux is a high energy country group out of San Antonio. Their show will have some virtuosic fiddle and strong vocal harmonies, as well as blistering guitar work.

There will also be several food trucks set up and ready to serve at 6 p.m. each evening including Antojo Mexicano, Wing Junkies, Big Daddy’s Food Trailer and The Ice Cream Shack. Funnel’d will also be there on Oct. 28.

There will be outdoor games including cornhole, jumbo jenga, connect 4, bean bag bucketz, kan jam and ladder golf. Coolers are allowed, but no pets. Guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs.

United Way fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in every community. United Way of Orange County provides funding and support to over twenty Partner Agencies which provide direct services in these areas to individuals from Orange County.

Dow is an innovative, customer-centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company