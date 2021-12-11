Travis Tritt set to perform solo acoustic show at Jefferson Theatre

Ticket prices range from $39 and $47.50 in the balcony to $67.50 and $95 in the orchestra section below.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Grammy and CMA award winner Travis Tritt will be playing an acoustic show in downtown Beaumont in February 2022.

Tritt will be bringing his "2022 Solo Acoustic Tour" to Beaumont for one performance at the Jefferson Theatre on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the February show went on sale at 10 a.m., today, via TicketMaster.com.

Ticket prices range from $39 and $47.50 in the balcony to $67.50 and $95 in the orchestra section below.

MORE | Buy tickets online now

The show is billed as an "up-close and personal event punctuated by personal stories and anecdotes about his life and musical influences."

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device