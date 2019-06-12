BEAUMONT, Texas — He’s not Santa, but he is bringing his presence to southeast Texas. Tracy Byrd has been touring across the county this year. Now, he's ending the tour back where it all began.

The Vidor native announced earlier this year that he would be coming to Beaumont for a Christmas show.

Byrd will perform at the Jefferson Theatre on Dec. 21st at 7 p.m.

RELATED: Tracy Byrd tour celebrates 25 years of performing, makes stop in Beaumont with Mark Chesnutt in December

Statement from Discover Beaumont..

Tracy Byrd Christmas Show

Jefferson Theatre

December 21, 2019

Doors 6:00 pm

There are many ways to describe Tracy Byrd, but unique, talented, and charismatic just seem to scratch the surface. However, there is one word that ties them all together and is true to their character: Tracy Byrd is Real. Few people sing so honestly from their heart and soul. Tracy Byrd does so in just the right way, combining art, story, and song in perfect unison. Take a look around the site and explore what the gift of music truly is.

More on 12News..

Cody Jinks to perform at Ford Park Arena in Jan. 2020

Lyle Lovett coming to Beaumont's Jefferson Theatre

Charlie Wilson to visit Beaumont's Ford Park in 2020

Post Malone surprises hometown fans with hundreds of free signature Crocs

George Lopez kicks off the new year in Beaumont