It promises to be your childhood nightmares come to life. A film called "The Curse of La Llorona" is due to be released April 19, 2019.

The Twitter page for the upcoming film released a new trailer on Thursday after teasing it for a few days.

Hear her weep. Watch the new trailer, and share how she’s haunted you using #LaLlorona. pic.twitter.com/d4i27bpiJR — La Llorona Movie (@lalloronamovie) October 18, 2018

New Line Cinema announced the plans ahead of its annual "ScareDiego" presentation, Variety reported.

The movie was reportedly titled "The Children" originally. Variety cites that it will be set in 1970s Los Angeles and center on a social worker raising two kids.

The Curse of La Llorona - coming April 2019. #LaLloronaMovie pic.twitter.com/IjdVsKtlOZ — La Llorona Movie (@lalloronamovie) July 13, 2018

That's when things get spooky. The character in the upcoming film will reportedly find similarities between a case she’s investigating and "supernatural occurrences haunting her own family."

Mexican folklore holds that La Llorona is the weeping ghost of a woman who has lost her children and searches for them in a river. The ghost is also said to cause misfortune for those who encounter her.

A description of the film by New Line Cinema reads, in part:

"Beware of her chilling wail. She will stop at nothing to lure you into the gloom. There is no peace for her anguish. There is no mercy for her soul. And there is no escape from the curse of La Llorona."

Actors Linda Cardellini, Roman Christou, Raymond Cruz, Sean Patrick Thomas, Jaynee-Lynne Kinchen and Patricia Velasquez are set to star in “The Curse of La Llorona.”

Producers behind the "IT," "Annabelle" and "The Conjuring" franchises are also making this film.

