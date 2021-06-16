The End of Watch Ride to Remember honors fallen heroes

Today, The Beyond the Call of Duty End of Watch Ride to Remember group will pass through Beaumont to honor fallen hero, Sheena Dae Yarbrough- Powell.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beyond the Call of Duty- End of Watch Ride to Remember is making its way to Beaumont today to honor fallen heroes. Its the mission of " The End of Watch Ride to Remember."

"JC" Shah is a former deputy sheriff who created the organization for police departments and their families that have lost loved ones. They travel across the country to let them know they're not alone in their mourning.

Shah says, "We wanted to do something nationwide and make sure that each department realizes that they're in the same heart across the nation. And make sure survivors understood that we were not going to forget their loved ones."

This group of riders have been on the road since May 28th. Today, they're honoring Beaumont police officer, Sheena Dae Yarbrough-Powell who lost her life in 2020 from a drunk driver.

Beaumont Public Information Officer, Haley Morrow says, "Sheena was taken from us in the line of duty last year and it was the overwhelming support from not just our community, but people across the country."

As they make their way to Beaumont, riders will visit the Beaumont police station. During their visit, officers will join in for an "end of watch" ceremony. A police dispatcher issues a final call over the radio and they take that moment of silence to honor those who died in the line of duty.

More than 300 riders will come together and pass through College street at 11 AM today after traveling across the country for twenty-two thousand miles...all to make sure our fallen officers are never forgotten.