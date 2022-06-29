Second graders become published authors in this teacher's class at St. Mary Catholic School

Every great story begins with imagination which is something Suzanne Wimberley's students have plenty of.

Example video title will go here for this video

ORANGE, Texas — A second grade teacher in Orange has been bringing her student's writing to the printed page for the past five years.

Every year St. Mary Catholic School's Suzanne Wimberley gives her second grade students a writing prompt and then they write and illustrate their story on one page.

Wimberly then works with Scholastic Publishing to get her students published in a book.

"What if Stories" is the book Wimberley's class published this year and they even had an exclusive book signing party to celebrate.

Every great story begins with imagination which is something her students have plenty of.

Imagine if your dog could talk. That's what Noah McFarlane wrote about.

"One day last summer I woke up and my dog could talk," McFarlane reads aloud from his page.in the book.

Ryland Lee imagined he could travel to the future.

"I asked the robot driver to take me to England to meet Queen Elizabeth," Lee reads from his page.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

Thanks to "Student Treasures," a free hands on writing activity through Scholastic, Wimberley's students got to tell their "What if Stories"

"Your students can write the book and get it published," she explains. "They were just so excited, I mean they just thought OMG, I'm an author."

Wimberley wanted to encourage students to write more by allowing them to write about things that interest them

"I thought that will get them excited about writing because no student likes to write," she says.. "Very seldom do you get a student who likes to write."

Being an author has its challenges so students learn the writing process from start to finish.

"What are we going to write about, that's the first thing we do," she explains. "Then you have to teach them the first time you write something down is not going to be in your book. So they learn that to be an author you've got to stick with it."

So it's more than just a book, it's kind of a place where her student's imaginations run wild and it's something they'll keep with them as they continue telling stories.