Southeast Texas's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Southeast Texas, Texas | 12NEWSNOW.com

12News is highlighting Southeast Texas' star student athletes in the 'Daybreak Hall of Fame'

We’re recognizing student athletes that shine on and off the field.
Credit: Getty Images
Group of sport equipment on green grass, stock image.

BEAUMONT, Texas — 12News' Daybreak team is looking for the star athletes from all across Southeast Texas that go the extra mile both on and off the field or court.

There's plenty of qualities to look for when nominating a student, here's a few things to keep in mind...

  • Community involvement, volunteering
  • Acts of kindness, caring
  • Grades, willingness to learn, work ethic
  • Role models, leadership, good behavior
  • Positive attitude
  • On a sports team, or large interest in sports

Students selected for Daybreak's Hall of Fame will have an opportunity to be interviewed by Daybreak's Nick Canizales over Zoom with their parent’s permission.

If you'd like us to consider the star student in your life, fill out the form below to have them considered.

