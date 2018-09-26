Twitter has unveiled a new policy to stop cyberbullying, but the company is asking for user feedback before making the new changes official.

The social media giant is now focusing in on dehumanizing language on its platform. Twitter already prohibits users from tweeting out violence against someone and direct attacks. Threats against certain groups based on race, ethnicity, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religion, age or disability are also already banned.

The Twitter Safety account sent out a statement Tuesday addressing that some dehumanizing language does not fall into those categories but can cause real harm.

Our hateful conduct policy is expanding to address dehumanizing language and how it can lead to real-world harm. The Twitter Rules should be easier to understand so we’re trying something new and asking you to be part of the development process. Read more and submit feedback. — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) September 25, 2018

“Language that makes someone less than human can have repercussions off the service, including normalizing serious violence,” Twitter’s blog said.

Examples of dehumanizing language include reducing someone to an animal or virus or referring to them as their genitalia.

The company is asking for user feedback on the new policy before it becomes an official Twitter rule. You can find the survey by clicking here.

Twitter’s survey on this new rule will be available until 6 p.m. on Oct. 9.

The new proposed rule is:

“You may not dehumanize anyone based on membership in an identifiable group, as this speech can lead to offline harm.”

Definitions:

Dehumanization: Language that treats others as less than human. Dehumanization can occur when others are denied of human qualities (animalistic dehumanization) or when others are denied of human nature (mechanistic dehumanization). Examples can include comparing groups to animals and viruses (animalistic), or reducing groups to their genitalia (mechanistic).

Identifiable group: Any group of people that can be distinguished by their shared characteristics such as their race, ethnicity, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability, serious disease, occupation, political beliefs, location, or social practices.

Meghan Kee

