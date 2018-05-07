Southeast Texas native Tracy Byrd will be performing this month in downtown Beaumont.

Byrd will appear at the Julie Rogers Theatre on July 20, 2018 according to a news release from the City of Beaumont.

TICKETS | Tickets on sale July 5

Tickets go on sale Thursday, July 5, 2018 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

From the City of Beaumont...

Tracy Byrd will perform at the Julie Rogers Theatre, Friday, July 20 at 7:00pm

Tickets go on sale Thursday, July 5 at 10:00am and can be purchased on Ticketmaster.com.

Byrd, a native of Southeast Texas, is known for his chart-topping hit singles, “Holdin’ Heaven” and “Ten Rounds with Jose Cuervo.”

He has charted more than thirty hit singles in his career, including eleven additional Top Ten hits. He has also released ten studio albums and two greatest-hits albums, with four gold certifications and one double-platinum certification from the RIAA.

Byrd was inducted into the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame in 2015 as part of the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame Show. After a decade of anticipation, his 10th studio album “All American Texan” was released in 2016.

