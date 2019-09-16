If your child loves Disney, they can now add a pinch of magic to their bedtime routine.

From now until Sept. 30, your child can call up the "Disney Bedtime Hotline" and hear a special goodnight message from seven beloved Disney characters: Mickey Mouse, Woody, Jasmine, Anna and Elsa, Yoda and Spider-man.

The number is toll-free (1-877-7-MICKEY) and is only available inside the United States.

This year marks the second year in a row that Disney is launching this hotline, all in hopes to help parents put their children to bed. Most parents say putting their kids to bed can be stressful, with 77 percent saying they are exhausted with the process, according to a study highlighted in a Disney press release.

The company hopes these character messages will "give kids something to look forward to at bedtime," the release says.