Roddy Ricch donating his Astroworld performance earnings to families of victims, he says

The rapper is asking for those families to reach out to his management team on Instagram.

HOUSTON — Rapper Roddy Ricch plans to donate money from his performance to families of the eight people that died during Travis Scott's concert at Astroworld Festival.

He wrote on his Instagram story that he is donating his earnings from the show to the victim's families. The rapper is asking for those families to reach out to Shawn Holiday on Instagram.

Billboard Music identified Holiday as a member of artist's management team. Holiday also serves on the Black Music Action Coalition's advisory board.

Ricch, who hails from Compton, California, is a three-time Grammy nominee known for his features on DaBaby's "Rockstar," Pop Smoke's "The Woo" and his songs "Late at Night" and "The Box."

Ricch isn't the only Astroworld performer to express his condolences. SZA, BIA, Don Toliver and others also released statements on social media.

Travis Scott and his girlfriend Kylie Jenner have released separate statements about the tragedy on social media. Scott posted on Twitter and his Instagram stories sending prayers and condolences to the victims’ families. He says he and his team are looking to help those families and they’re working with Houston officials to investigate the tragedy.

Who are the Astroworld victims?

Eight people died and hundreds were injured in a crowd surge during Travis Scott's headliner performance. Organizers were forced to cancel the second day of the event.

KHOU 11 has identified five of the eight victims, whose reported ages range from 14 to 27.

The youngest among them are a Spring Branch ISD Memorial High School student, John Hilgert, and Houston ISD Heights High School student.

Families have named college students Franco Patino of Ohio and Rudy Peña of Laredo, Texas, as victims. We're still working to learn more about Danish Baig, and Axel Acosta, who is the latest victim to be identified.