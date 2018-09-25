On NBC's "The Voice," it's all about, well, the voice. And there were definitely some voices that stood out from the rest.

The singing competition's Season 15 premiere did not disappoint with a variety of voices that stunned the audience and the judges. The blind auditions on Monday night were only made better by the seriously excited reactions of judges Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson and Blake Shelton.

From a 13-year-old who brought the house down to an Iraq veteran whose emotional personal story was only matched by his voice, we rounded up the three contestants to watch this season.

DeAndre Nico

Port Arthur's DeAndre Nico earned a four-chair turn with his soulful rendition of Bruno Mars' "When I Was Your Man."

There was some friendly competition between the judges while they tried to convince him to join their team.

"First of all, I heard the greatness in your voice early, and I pressed my button like a minute before everybody else" Levine said.

"Honey, your voice the way it soars, the range, the depth, the soul," Hudson said. "And then you got a great look, too."

Nico is a student at Lamar State College Port Arthur.

He will be performing at The Life Church, 4600 Jimmy Johnson Blvd, in Port Arthur, Friday night, Sept. 28, at 7 p.m. Call 409-460-7605 for more info.

Kennedy Holmes

We're pretty sure that Adele herself would probably get emotional hearing Kennedy Holmes cover of her song "Turning Tables."

The 13-year-old singer from St. Louis delivered a powerful rendition of the emotional song, sparking an intense reaction from the judges and the highly coveted "four-chair turn," where are four judges turn around to battle it out for who will get to coach the contestant for the season.

"I think she could win, I really do," Shelton said to Hudson as the crowd went wild over Holmes' performance, and the praise continued from there.

"Very, very rarely does someone come around that kind of reignites our passion for what we do. And to hear you sing today did that,” Levine said.

Clarkson teared up while giving Holmes her feedback: "You deserved every one of these chairs turning around."

"You are a gem, and I understand just how special and precious (your voice) is," Hudson said.

"Thank you for coming to 'The Voice' because our ratings are going to shoot through the roof this season," Shelton said. "I think you're the best vocalist that has auditioned this year ... I want you to pick me as my coach so you can teach me how to sing like that."

Holmes ended up choosing Hudson as her coach.

Mikele Buck

Country music fans got a soaring performance from Mikele Buck, who covered Brooks and Dunn's "She Used to Be Mine."

Although it seemed that the West Virginia native and Iraq war veteran might leave the stage without one of the judges hitting the button to turn their chairs around, Clarkson and Shelton did so in the last seconds of his performance (it was strategy, they claimed).

