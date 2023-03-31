Parker McCollum headlining Ford Park’s 20th anniversary concert on September 9, 2023

Parker McCollum will perform inside the arena with special guest Jackson Dean.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A multi-award-winning country artist will be in Beaumont in September to help Southeast Texans celebrate "20 years of creating memories."

Parker McCollum will headline Ford Park’s 20th-anniversary concert "Party at the Park" on September 9, 2023. He will perform inside the arena with special guest Jackson Dean.

“We are thrilled to have Parker headline this special night for us," Claudio Oliveira, general manager of Ford Park, said. "Join us for the Party of the Year as we celebrate 20 years of creating memories across the Golden Triangle!"

Tickets for the concert go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 7, 2023 at 10 a.m. at https://fordpark.com/. There will be an exclusive pre-sale on Thursday, April 6, 2023.

Tickets will start at $40.50.

"Don’t miss the Party at the Park Pre-Show Tailgate inside Ford Exhibit Hall to include early entry, live local music, food and drink specials, prize giveaways, and more," organizers said in a release.

Gates to Party at the Park will open at 5 p.m. September 9 and will remain open until the start of the concert in the arena at 7:30 p.m. Limited tickets to Party at the Park will be available when tickets go on sale at no additional cost

McCollum had played at Ford Arena twice. He opened up for Cody Johnson and performed with Cody Johnson and Mark Chestnutt in 2017 at the “Concerts For the Coast” show. All proceeds from that show were donated to area families who were affected by Harvey.

The artist recently opened at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.