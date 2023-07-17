Houston could be getting a Texas-themed amusement park

The park would pay tribute to some of the most famous events in Texas history.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — A Houston entrepreneur wants to prove that everything is bigger in Texas.

Lizzy McGee, a sixth-generation Texan, wants to bring a Lone Star State-themed amusement park to H-Town.

The park would pay tribute to some of Texas' most famous events and culture, including the Apollo 11 mission, the Battle of the Alamo, and even include a rodeo arena.

"TexasLand USA" would open in the summer of 2026, which would come more than 20 years after Six Flags AstroWorld closed its doors. That is if everything goes according to plan.

McGee said that while Six Flags parks are more ride-focused, TexasLand is more story driven.

So far, more than $80,000 have been raised to make the park a reality.