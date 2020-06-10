Netflix announces December release date for 'Selena: The Series'

SAN ANTONIO — A series on the life of Tejano music legend Selena Quintanilla finally has a release date.
'Selena: The Series' starring Christian Serratos as the late singer will be released on Netflix on December 4, 2020.
Along with a release date, fans were treated to a trailer on the official Instagram page for the series. The caption for the post reads, 'Every legend begins with a dream.'
The trailer features Selena (Serratos) dressed in one of the singer's iconic outfits (It's a bustier!!!) approaching a stage and performing 'Como La Flor' to a large crowd. The trailer also includes a voiceover of a conversation between Selena (Serratos) and her dad Abraham Quintanilla Jr. (played by native Texan Ricardo Chavira) as they discuss her dreams.
According to a first look teaser from Netflix back in 2019, the show will be "a coming of age story chronicling the iconic singer's rise."