NEDERLAND, Texas — One of Mid-County's most popular events kicks off this week.

The free and family-friendly Nederland Heritage Festival runs from Tuesday to Sunday.

The carnival rides, food booths and live music are all back this year.

While the popular passports to fun are sold out, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday are 'armband days'. Armbands to ride all carnival rides can be purchased for $25 each day.

Festival Forecast

Rain will be the biggest concern for the Heritage Festival this week.

As the festival begins on Tuesday, there is a 40% chance of rain. The next rain chance will be on Friday and Saturday, although the chances are currently very low.

It will be humid and muggy for the festival, 12News StormTracker Chief Meteorologist Patrick Vaughn says.

Vaughn says temps will be hoovering around 80° for most of the festival this week.

Coronavirus Concerns

With no confirmed cases in the Golden Triangle, the Heritage Festival is set to go on as scheduled.

The festival attracts 100,000 attendees annually. Right now, the concern about the coronavirus is mainly with indoor, closed spaces. The Heritage Festival is primarily all outdoors.

The CDC has only issued interim guidance pertaining to mass gatherings.

"As the COVID-19 outbreak evolves, CDC strongly encourages event organizers and staff to prepare for the possibility of outbreaks in their communities," the CDC guideline states. "Creating an emergency plan for mass gatherings and large community events can help protect you and the health of your event participants and local community.

The CDC says that sick staff workers or organizers should stay home. They also recommend more hand sanitizing stations.

Festival Parade

The annual Nederland Heritage Festival parade is scheduled for Saturday, March 14. The parade beings at 10 a.m.

The parade travels from Nederland Avenue at 21st St. to 12th St. to Boston Ave.

The deadline to enter the parade is March 12th.

Chili Cook-Off

The Heritage Festival Chili Cook-off is set for March 14. Cooking begins at 8 a.m. with judging set for noon.

Applications to enter must be received by 5 p.m. on March 13.

History of the Heritage Festival

The Nederland Heritage Festival began as a celebration of the city's Dutch heritage.

Nederland was found ind 1897 by Dutch settlers as a repayment for financial services of Dutch bankers who financed the Kansas City Southern railroad line that runs through the center of the city.

Nederland translates to lowland, the Dutch name for the Netherlands.

2020 marks the 47th year of the Heritage Festival, which began during Nederland's 50th year jubilee celebration.