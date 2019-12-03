BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont has been chosen as one of 18 cities across nine states to host a performance by the United States Navy Band during its 2019 tour.

The United States Navy Band Sea Chanters will perform at the Julie Rogers Theatre on March 13 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be picked up from the Beaumont Civic Center Box Office.

The U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters is the official chorus of America's Navy, and the twenty-voice chorus performs a variety of music ranging from traditional choral music, sea chanteys and patriotic fare, to opera, Broadway, and contemporary music according to a news release from DiscoverBeaumont.com. The chorus is accompanied by a three-piece rhythm section.

The group has performed for the president, vice president, and numerous congressional, military and foreign dignitaries according to the release.

The concerts are family-friendly, and are meant to be entertaining to veterans, families, individuals and those interested in joining the Navy.