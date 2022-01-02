Jefferson County Historical Commission dedicates historical marker in downtown Beaumont to William "Bill" Hall

William G. Hall is known for putting the Beaumont's music industry on the map.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Saturday ceremony honored a man who is known for putting Beaumont’s music industry on the map.

The Jefferson County Historical Commission dedicated a historical marker to William G. Hall. Hall is also known as Bill.

The marker can be found on Pearl Street near the downtown library. It tells the journey in the music industry.

Throughout his career, Hall worked with many famous recording artists.

Those with the historical commission said artists such as George Jones, Johnny and Edgar Winter, Roger Miller, Moon Mullican, Bob McDill, and more shared a “common creative denominator.” This denominator was Bill Hall and his Gulf Coast Recording Company.

Hall’s widow, Majorie Bill attended Saturday's ceremony and expressed her gratitude for the recognition.

“I just want them to know that he loved what he did," she said. "He very much was a people person. He encouraged. He was a mentor to many songwriters."

Those who attended believe Hall touched many careers and lives.