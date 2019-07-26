HOUSTON — Are you headed to the Rolling Stones concert Saturday?

We want to make sure you are prepared, so we have created a list of all the things you need to know before you head to the concert.

TRAFFIC/ ROAD CLOSURES

There will be a total closure of 610 West Loop southbound from the Katy Freeway to Post Oak Road; including the Katy Freeway direct connectors to 610. Traffic will be diverted from 610 southbound to I-10 eastbound or westbound.

290 east connector to 610 West Loop southbound will be close. Drivers can detour by continuing on 610 North Loop eastbound to the Gulf Freeway to 59 South to the West Loop.

PARKING

The parking lot at NRG Stadium will open as early as 3:30 p.m.

Uber and Lyft drop-off/pick-up will be at Yellow Lot 36

Taxi drop-off/pick-up is at the Green Lot

Regular parking is $30

BAG POLICY

Clear tote bags are allowed in the stadium, but they can’t exceed 12”x 6” x 12”

1-gallon re-sealable clear plastic storage bags are allowed

Small clutches with a strap are allowed but they can’t be bigger than 4.5”x 6.5”

NRG Stadium is located at 8825 Kirby Drive, Houston, TX 77054.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The concert is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.

