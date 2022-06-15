This will be the last stadium show of his North American tour.

HOUSTON — Garth Brooks is returning to Houston for his final stadium performance of his North America tour in August.

The country music legend will be performing at NRG Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 6, at 7 p.m. It's been four years since his last Houston performances when he sold out two shows at RodeoHouston.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Central Time on Friday, June 24, with an eight-ticket limit and in-the-round seating.

There will be only three ways to purchase tickets:

www.ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks

The Garth Brooks Line at Ticketmaster 1-877-654-2784

The Ticketmaster app on your mobile device

There are no advance box office sales. All seats are reserved. Tickets are $98.95, all inclusive.

Concert organizers said purchaser assumes COVID risk and a that all COVID rules apply.